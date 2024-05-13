Analysts Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Target Price at $10.51

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.51.

ZIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 99,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 231,955 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,446.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 151,102 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 69,445 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZIM opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.64. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 52.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

