Analysts Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Target Price at $10.51

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.51.
ZIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.
NYSE ZIM opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.64. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.72.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 52.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
