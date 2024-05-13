Financial Survey: L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) & Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) and L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Communications has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L’Oréal has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Communications and L’Oréal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A L’Oréal 1 0 3 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of Communications and L’Oréal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Communications $77.53 billion 0.65 $13.69 billion $4.09 4.12 L’Oréal $44.57 billion 5.86 $6.69 billion N/A N/A

Bank of Communications has higher revenue and earnings than L’Oréal.

Dividends

Bank of Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. L’Oréal pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Bank of Communications pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of L’Oréal shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Communications and L’Oréal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Communications 17.24% 8.84% 0.68% L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bank of Communications beats L’Oréal on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services. The company also provides investment services, which includes funds, insurance, financial products, trust, asset management, and precious metals and commodities trading services, as well as operates banking securities and future business; exclusive services, such as ward fortune, salary payment, community finance, value-added, and junior finance. In addition, it offers foreign exchange services comprising personal foreign exchange settlement and sale, exchange trading, and international money transfer services, as well as cross-border study abroad finance, and business travel services. Further, the company provides business banking services, which includes deposit wealth and cash management, industry chain and government, auto, and shipping finance, as well as investment banking, asset custody, and enterprise annuity account management services; and basic, online and international trade finance, and billing services. It also offers international business services, such as cross-border, exchange rate management, foreign exchange wealth management, international settlement, trade finance, letter of credit, and correspondent banking, as well as operates domestic and overseas linkage, and electronic business. Additionally, it provides bond underwriting, and equity financing and supporting M&A advisory and financing services; offshore and trust business services; leasing services; consignment financial management services; and operates bank-securities, insurance, non-banking financial institution, financial market, money and bond market, forex, and derivatives. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Stylenanda, Essie, Dark & Lovely, Mixa, Magic Mask, Niley, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Armani, Kiehl's Since 1851, Helena Rubinstein, Biotherm, Shu Uemura, IT Cosmetics, Ralph Lauren Fragrance, Urban Decay, Mugler, Valentino, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro, Prada, Cacharel, Maison Margela Fragrance, Diesel, Yue Sai, Atelier Colonge, Carita, Takami, Aesop, L'Oréal Professionnel Paris, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, Pureology, Pulp Riot, La Roche-Posay, Vichy, CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, and Skinbetter Science brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, local stores, e-commerce, travel retail, mass market retail, department store perfumeries, pharmacies, drug stores, medi-spas, and free-standing stores. L'Oréal S.A. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

