Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives GBX 514.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 509.29 ($6.40).

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDEV shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 488 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.73) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 490.80 ($6.17) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 467.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 493.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.92. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 384.15 ($4.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 582.60 ($7.32). The company has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,243.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

