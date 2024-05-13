Head-To-Head Analysis: Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) versus Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) and Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Ocwen Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 51.98% 13.94% 5.79% Ocwen Financial 0.63% 13.66% 0.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.2% of Ocwen Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Ocwen Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending $161.76 million 5.91 $75.94 million N/A N/A Ocwen Financial $1.07 billion 0.19 -$63.70 million $0.53 49.49

This table compares Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Ocwen Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocwen Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and Ocwen Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending 0 3 3 0 2.50 Ocwen Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.08%. Ocwen Financial has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.31%. Given Ocwen Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ocwen Financial is more favorable than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending.

Summary

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending beats Ocwen Financial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

About Ocwen Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans. It also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. It serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. Ocwen Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.