AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AltEnergy Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEAE opened at $11.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. AltEnergy Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $11.86.

Get AltEnergy Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AltEnergy Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AltEnergy Acquisition Company Profile

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltEnergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.