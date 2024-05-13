Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.89.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.00, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. On average, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,460. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.46 per share, with a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,460. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,416,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,962,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 17.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,101,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,025,000 after purchasing an additional 308,312 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 407.4% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after buying an additional 428,355 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,614,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,354,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares during the period.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

