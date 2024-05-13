Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on May 13th, 2024

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLKGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTLK. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. Chardan Capital raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Outlook Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Outlook Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 132.3% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 420.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 338,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 273,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.28. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLKGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.20. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.