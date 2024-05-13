Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTLK. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. Chardan Capital raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Outlook Therapeutics to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 132.3% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 420.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 338,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 273,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Outlook Therapeutics stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.28. Outlook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.20. Equities research analysts anticipate that Outlook Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

