Comparing ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) & Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agile Therapeutics has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Agile Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs -82.18% -42.89% -25.77% Agile Therapeutics -73.83% N/A -179.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ProPhase Labs and Agile Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhase Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Agile Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

ProPhase Labs presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.82%. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,163.65%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than ProPhase Labs.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Agile Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs $44.38 million 2.05 -$16.78 million ($1.08) -4.68 Agile Therapeutics $19.59 million 0.13 -$14.47 million ($9.84) -0.04

Agile Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProPhase Labs. ProPhase Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agile Therapeutics beats ProPhase Labs on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster. It also offers contract manufacturing services, such as product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; COVID-19 diagnostic information services to a range of customers, including health plans, third party payers, and government organizations; and respiratory pathogen panel molecular testing services, as well as personal genomics products and services. In addition, the company involved in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements; and retail operations. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

