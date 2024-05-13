BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.76.

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 251,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,842 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 47.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in BorgWarner by 419.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 53,721 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

