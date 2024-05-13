Brokerages Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) PT at GBX 3,394

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,394 ($42.64).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.23) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,020 ($50.50) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,420 ($42.96), for a total value of £79,275.60 ($99,592.46). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LON EXPN opened at GBX 3,453 ($43.38) on Wednesday. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 2,366 ($29.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,530 ($44.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92. The company has a market capitalization of £31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3,879.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,349.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,174.71.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

