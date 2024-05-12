Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 72.5% from the April 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ascendant Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASDRF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Ascendant Resources has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.

Get Ascendant Resources alerts:

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.