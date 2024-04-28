BWS Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO)

BWS Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
ARLO opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $13.34.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. Research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 619,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,504,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,900,000 after purchasing an additional 451,236 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 29.4% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,150,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,754,000 after purchasing an additional 943,089 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 119.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 95,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,322,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,918,000 after purchasing an additional 162,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.
Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.
