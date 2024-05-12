Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

In related news, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,604 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $239,605.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Barr sold 1,600 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $246,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $110,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 51.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 113.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 35.2% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

PAG stock opened at $155.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.08. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $136.45 and a 12-month high of $180.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.14). Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Penske Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

