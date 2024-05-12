Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.42.

NYSE:WMB opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,046,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 24.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 539.1% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 120,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 101,459 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

