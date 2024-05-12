Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASTH. Truist Financial raised their price target on Astrana Health from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. Astrana Health has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $45.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $404.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.84 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Astrana Health will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

