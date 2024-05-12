Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Lowered to $2.50

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STEM. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.77.

Stem Stock Performance

NYSE STEM opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stem has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $7.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Stem had a negative return on equity of 36.20% and a negative net margin of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 194,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $359,216.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,182.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 194,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $359,216.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,585 shares in the company, valued at $937,182.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael James Carlson sold 9,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $31,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,563.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 130,418 shares of company stock worth $238,045 and have sold 772,268 shares worth $1,650,229. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Stem by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 105,643 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP boosted its position in Stem by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 172,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

