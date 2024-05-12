UBS Group Cuts Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Price Target to $13.00

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. Portillo’s has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $737.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Portillo’s will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Portillo’s by 1,493.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Portillo’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the third quarter worth $49,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 241.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

