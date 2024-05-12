Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $223.22.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

TEAM opened at $179.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Atlassian has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total value of $1,474,562.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,040 shares in the company, valued at $50,823,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $881,068.93. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 167,535 shares in the company, valued at $35,663,175.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.93, for a total transaction of $1,474,562.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 308,691 shares of company stock worth $61,115,840. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 383.9% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

