Analysts Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Target Price at $34.75

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGR. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Avangrid Price Performance

AGR stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.05.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $4,195,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Avangrid by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 101,543 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 0.9% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 10.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 39,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 225,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

