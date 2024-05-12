NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both NASH and T2D; and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity.

