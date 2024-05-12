NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.