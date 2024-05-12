Esperion Therapeutics’ (ESPR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $414.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Herbst Group LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

