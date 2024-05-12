Susquehanna Raises Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $86.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FIS opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $75.71.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

