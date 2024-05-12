Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP Sells $105,944.37 in Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $105,944.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,858.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BSRR stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 653,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.