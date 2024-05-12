Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) EVP Sells $105,944.37 in Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Olague sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $105,944.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,858.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Sierra Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of BSRR stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73.
Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.02%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Sierra Bancorp from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Sierra Bancorp Company Profile
Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
