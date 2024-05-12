Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $3.25 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.74.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a current ratio of 11.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.68.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

