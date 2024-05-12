Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

In other Cousins Properties news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

