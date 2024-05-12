Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.
Insider Activity at Cousins Properties
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUZ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
Cousins Properties Stock Performance
Cousins Properties stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.27.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cousins Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.22%.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
See Also
