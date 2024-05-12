Barclays Trims Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Target Price to $260.00

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $309.31.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ROK opened at $273.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.00. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $252.11 and a twelve month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,520,572.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

