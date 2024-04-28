Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at TD Cowen

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $177.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,862,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,129,979,000 after buying an additional 458,853 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after buying an additional 1,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,250,685,000 after buying an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,928,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,283,000 after buying an additional 1,095,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,095,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,284,000 after buying an additional 315,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

