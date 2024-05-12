Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $117.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of NTRA opened at $105.29 on Friday. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $108.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 51.09%. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Natera will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,202.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,334,729.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 35,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,651,202.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,334,729.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 410,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,002,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

