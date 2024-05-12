LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LPTH. StockNews.com started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LPTH

LightPath Technologies Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of LPTH opened at $1.44 on Friday. LightPath Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.