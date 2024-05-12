LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LPTH. StockNews.com started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
LightPath Technologies Trading Up 8.3 %
LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.
