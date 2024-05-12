Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of €1.75 to €1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of +3-4% yr/yr or €3.136 billion to €3.166 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.890-1.950 EPS.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.77. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.56 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

