Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VSTO. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $36.37.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

