Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) PT Lowered to $20.00

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.44% from the stock’s current price.

METC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ramaco Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

Shares of METC opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $573.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.15. Ramaco Resources has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.91.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $202.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.60 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 24.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 48,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 79.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.