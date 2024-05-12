VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Raised to $32.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $31.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of VICI opened at $29.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.64. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VICI Properties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.