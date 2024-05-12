American Rebel (AREB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect American Rebel to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

American Rebel Stock Performance

NASDAQ AREB opened at $0.35 on Friday. American Rebel has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

