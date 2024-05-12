Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) PT Raised to $15.00 at Mizuho

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. CLSA assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.50 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.78.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TME

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.06 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 180,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 23,504 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,057,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,395,000 after buying an additional 84,131 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 205,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 23,827 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 54,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.