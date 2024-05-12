Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Trading Up 1.4%

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 1,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.86.

Shoprite Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75.

Get Shoprite alerts:

Shoprite Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Shoprite’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.