Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a "sell" rating on the stock.

Reading International Price Performance

NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. Reading International has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.68%. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Reading International

Reading International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reading International stock. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Reading International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RDI Free Report ) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,485 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC owned about 7.97% of Reading International worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

