Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ RDI opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. Reading International has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.68%. The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
