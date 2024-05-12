Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) PT Raised to $250.00 at B. Riley

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.43% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.88 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.60.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Stock Up 7.6 %

ONTO stock opened at $224.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.04. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $86.04 and a 12 month high of $233.84.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $477,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,388.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,170 shares of company stock valued at $8,266,955 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.