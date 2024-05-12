Delta 9 Cannabis (CVE:NINE) Trading Up 3%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (CVE:NINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.03. Approximately 68,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 117,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Delta 9 Cannabis Trading Up 3.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.03.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the production of medical marijuana. It primarily provides cannabis strains, as well as start-up materials and support services, including genetics (plants), grow pods, and consulting services to new and existing licensed producers.
