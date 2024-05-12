Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:NWBO opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. Northwest Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.09.

Get Northwest Biotherapeutics alerts:

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.