Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS:NWBO opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. Northwest Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.09.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northwest Biotherapeutics
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.