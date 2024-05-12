Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

SLNO stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of -1.51. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $53.82.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 18,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $784,633.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,316,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Soleno Therapeutics news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $213,934.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,477.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 18,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $784,633.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,316,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 776,373 shares of company stock valued at $36,940,260 in the last 90 days. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLNO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Carlyle Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,293,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,056 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,523,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $10,919,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

