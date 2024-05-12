RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

RAPT has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $4.33 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $12,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after buying an additional 436,629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,499,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,778,000 after acquiring an additional 308,804 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,256,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,139,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,178,000 after acquiring an additional 219,292 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

