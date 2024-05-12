HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 152.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRQR. Citigroup increased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRQR

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 431.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.