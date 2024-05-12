Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires 925 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

PG stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $167.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.78. The company has a market capitalization of $393.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,172.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total transaction of $3,528,592.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,854 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,172.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,112 shares of company stock worth $22,841,321 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

