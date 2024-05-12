Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Raised to $180.00 at Robert W. Baird

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CE. Mizuho increased their target price on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.78.

Celanese stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. Celanese has a 1 year low of $100.16 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.15 and its 200-day moving average is $147.97. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 45.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,022,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 122,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

