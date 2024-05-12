Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

RDFN has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett cut Redfin from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.08.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Redfin has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $853.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 2,264.01%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Redfin will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Redfin by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 65,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Redfin by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 82,724 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Redfin by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 4.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

