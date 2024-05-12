Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Receives Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GMED. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research raised Globus Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GMED

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 566,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 61.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,974 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,522 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Globus Medical by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,993 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.