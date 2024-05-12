Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TOST. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of TOST opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.77. Toast has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Toast’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $2,524,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,409.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toast news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $28,197.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 193,010 shares of company stock worth $4,711,760. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Toast by 8,181.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

