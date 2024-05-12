Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) PT Raised to $20.00

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MWA

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

MWA opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $976,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,898.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 51,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $976,247.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,648.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,166 shares of company stock worth $2,028,507. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,231,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,070,000 after purchasing an additional 227,843 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 13,161,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after buying an additional 1,022,785 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,498,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,981,000 after acquiring an additional 974,333 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,740,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 430,572 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,417,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,006,000 after purchasing an additional 138,018 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.