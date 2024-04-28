RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
